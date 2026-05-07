Russia to Armenia cargo transits via Azerbaijan continue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shipments of goods from Russia to Armenia have continued through transit routes via Azerbaijan, with a new consignment including grain and aluminum transported by rail.

The latest shipment departed from Bilajari station and was directed toward Boyuk Kesik, marking another step in ongoing transit logistics between the countries. The cargo included 700 tons of grain carried in 10 wagons and 133 tons of aluminum transported in two wagons. Officials noted that this is the first time aluminum has been included in such transit shipments, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Data shows that more than 26,000 tons of grain, over 3,800 tons of fertilizer, and 68 tons of buckwheat have already been transported from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory.

In parallel, exports of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia are also continuing, including diesel and different grades of gasoline, highlighting expanding logistical and trade flows in the region.

The use of Azerbaijani transit routes for regional cargo movement reflects ongoing practical cooperation in transportation infrastructure, particularly by rail, across the South Caucasus.

News.Az