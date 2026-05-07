Hikmat Hajiyev discusses bilateral relations with Polish official in Baku

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Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, met with member of the Polish Council of Ministers and Coordinator of Special Services Tomasz Siemoniak.

According to a statement shared by Siemoniak on X, the meeting centered particularly on cooperation in the field of security between Azerbaijan and Poland, News.Az reports.

The discussions also covered broader regional developments, including the situation involving Iran, Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, and relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The meeting comes amid increasing diplomatic engagement between Azerbaijan and European partners on regional stability, energy security and geopolitical developments affecting Eastern Europe and the South Caucasus.

Siemoniak currently serves as a member of Poland’s Council of Ministers and coordinator of special services, playing a key role in the country’s security and intelligence affairs.

News.Az