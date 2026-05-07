Azerbaijan troops join EFES-2026 drills in Türkiye - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EFES-2026 joint military exercise is continuing in Türkiye with the participation of servicemen from the Azerbaijan Army and several other countries.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense, the latest stage of the drills involved troops from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Albania, Niger, Nigeria, and Romania carrying out search operations in caves, shelters, and tunnels, along with mountaineering exercises under simulated combat conditions, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The training scenarios are designed to reflect real battlefield environments and focus on improving coordination and operational readiness among participating forces.

Officials stated that Azerbaijani servicemen demonstrated a high level of professionalism and successfully completed assigned combat and tactical tasks during the exercises.

The multinational exercise is part of broader regional defense cooperation efforts and aims to strengthen interoperability between allied and partner militaries through joint operational training.

News.Az