Azerbaijan, Italy discuss prospects for economic cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Minister of Companies and "Made in Italy" of Italy Adolfo Urso to discuss prospects for cooperation, the Ministry of Economy told News.Az.

Jabbarov emphasized the importance Azerbaijan attached to developing relations with Italy and highlighted the role high-level reciprocal visits play in pushing bilateral cooperation to a new level.

According to Jabbarov, Italian companies operate successfully in Azerbaijan. He stressed Azerbaijan plays a key role in ensuring Europe's energy security. The Southern Gas Corridor, which was put into full operation at the end of 2020, cemented Azerbaijan’s position as an important energy supplier for Europe and strengthened partnerships among the participating countries.

He briefed Urso on the favorable business climate in Azerbaijan and invited Italian companies to an active partnership.

Adolfo Urso hailed the expansion of cooperation in the non-oil economy, expressing the interest of Italian companies in participating in the projects implemented in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

The sides discussed the current situation and prospects for Azerbaijan-Italy economic relations as well as cooperation in pharmaceuticals, construction, railways, education etc.

News.Az