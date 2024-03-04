Azerbaijan: Khankendi-Baku Ultramarathon wraps up (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first ever Khankendi-Baku Ultramarathon wrapped up on Monday in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku, News.Az reports.

Artyom Aliyev finished the cross line first in the marathon’s final fifth leg, which started in Gobustan and ended in Baku, covering a total distance of 55 km.

Co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, the event formed part of the "Sports Week" under the slogan "Move forward with Pride!" and "Green World Solidarity Year".

Having commenced from the city of Khankendi on February 29, participants embarked on a challenging journey covering a distance of 380 kilometers, ultimately culminating at the finish line in Baku. A total of 64 athletes participated in the ultramarathon.

Participants of the ultramarathon traversed through various stages: Khankendi - Yevlakh (83 kilometers), Yevlakh - Ujar (84 kilometers), Ujar - Hajigabul (88 kilometers), Hajigabul - Gobustan (70 kilometers) and Gobustan - Baku (55 kilometers), reaching Baku on March 4.

