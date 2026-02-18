Azerbaijan, Kuwait boost pension cooperation talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Kuwait have discussed expanding cooperation in pension and social insurance systems during a meeting in Kuwait City between senior officials from both countries.

Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund presented recent reforms, including digital social services, proactive payment systems and modernization of the insurance-pension framework, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Kuwait’s Public Institution of Social Security shared information about its pension and insurance system, ongoing reforms and future plans. Officials expressed interest in exchanging experience, particularly in digitalisation and innovative pension delivery mechanisms.

Representatives from both sides also compared their social protection models, identifying similarities, differences and potential areas for deeper cooperation.

News.Az