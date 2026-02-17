New visa-free travel rules announced by Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Citizens of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain will be able to travel to Azerbaijan without a visa up to three times a year under new rules that came into force on February 15, 2026.

The regulation will remain valid until February 15, 2027. Under the new system, visitors from these countries can stay in Azerbaijan for up to 30 days during each trip, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

If citizens of these countries plan to enter Azerbaijan for a fourth time within the same year, they will be required to obtain a visa.

The foreign ministries of the respective countries have already published official information about the new travel rules on their websites.

News.Az