Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan relations are reaching level of strategic partnership: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are reaching the level of strategic partnership, President Ilham Aliyev said during an expanded meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Our relations are reaching the level of strategic partnership. This is a very significant event, because during the 29 years of our interaction, we have worked in a number of areas, of course, but our relations were not at this level,” the head of state said on Wednesday.

The Azerbaijani leader noted that a strategic partnership means both great benefits and great responsibilities. President Aliyev said he is confident that both countries will always support each other in international organizations and actively work in a bilateral format in the future.

President Aliyev said he discussed with his Kyrgyz counterpart a number of issues related to investment projects.

“We will also talk about this in greater detail in the expanded meeting – issues related to transport infrastructure and the possibility of combining our transport capabilities. We have exchanged views on the projects implemented in Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan and how it is possible to link them in a mutually beneficial way. We have also discussed issues related to the development of cooperation in agriculture. There are great prospects there as well. In other words, the scope of the issues on the agenda is quite broad,” the head of state added.

News.Az