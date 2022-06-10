+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan mini-football team qualifies for the European Championship final, News.az reports.

Today in the semifinals, our team with a score of 3-2 beat Kazakhstan.

Goals for the national team were scored by Bakhtiyar Soltanov, Tural Narimanov and Samir Hamzayev.

Note that the opponent of our national team in the final will be known in the match between Bulgaria and Romania.

News.Az