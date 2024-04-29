News.az
Tag:
European Championship
Azerbaijani boxer secures European gold with victory over Armenian opponent
16 Jul 2025-10:54
Another Azerbaijani female wrestler crowned European champion
05 Jul 2025-15:13
Azerbaijan’s female wrestler crowned two-time European champion
04 Jul 2025-15:48
Azerbaijani chess players to compete at European Championship 2025
12 Mar 2025-17:01
Azerbaijani female taekwondo cadets win two golds at European Championship
11 Nov 2024-18:59
Baku hosts closing ceremony of European Championship in TeamGym
19 Oct 2024-20:55
Azerbaijani judoka claims gold at European Championship
05 Sep 2024-19:27
Azerbaijan's U-18 girls' basketball team beats Armenia in European Championship
25 Jul 2024-19:41
Euro 2024: Spain advances to semi-finals with extra-time win
05 Jul 2024-23:25
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani female chess player Ulviyya Fataliyeva
29 Apr 2024-13:16
