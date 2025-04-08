Azerbaijan, Pakistan focus on promoting mutual investments

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his visit to Islamabad, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the meeting, the parties focused on boosting economic cooperation and promoting mutual investments, News.Az reports.

“As part of our visit to Pakistan, we had the pleasure of meeting with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

“Our discussions focused on advancing the economic cooperation agenda between our nations, with an emphasis on promoting mutual investments and developing projects to expand energy and trade relations,” he noted.

News.Az