Pilots' union calls strikes at Lufthansa on April 13, 14

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Union VC on ‌Saturday called on pilots at Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), opens new tab to stage a two-day strike from Monday in a dispute over pensions, saying that the ​company had failed to present an acceptable offer.

Pilots ​at Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo and Lufthansa CityLine have ⁠been asked to strike from April 13, 0001 ​CET (2201 GMT) to April 14, 2359 CET (2159 GMT), the ​union said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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It said flights in to the following locations in the Middle East region were excluded from the action: Azerbaijan, Egypt, Bahrain, ​Iraq, Israel, Yemen, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, ​Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates.

Pilots at Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings have also ‌been ⁠asked to strike on April 13 from 0001-2359 CET, the union said.

"The Cockpit union feels compelled to take this step after the employers' side showed no real ​willingness to reach ​a solution ⁠in several collective bargaining disputes," VC President Andreas Pinheiro said.

"Despite our deliberate decision not ​to take strike action over the Easter ​holidays, ⁠no serious offers have been made."

Lufthansa said in a statement that VC's announcement marked a "completely new level of escalation", ⁠and ​said the union's demand to "double an ​already above-average and excellent company pension scheme is absurd and unachievable".

News.Az