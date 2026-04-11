Russian listed by Memorial as political prisoner goes on hunger strike

Russian listed by Memorial as political prisoner goes on hunger strike

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A former Moscow district official serving a long prison sentence in Russia for what he says were trumped-up political charges has declared a "dry hunger ​strike", refusing both food and water.

Alexander Shestun, 61, is considered a political prisoner ‌by Russia's Nobel Prize-winning human rights group Memorial - which itself was ruled to be an "extremist movement" by Russia's Supreme Court on Thursday, News.az reports, citing TASS.

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Shestun was one of 11 jailed dissidents who appealed to world leaders last ​year for a mass release of Russian political prisoners and Ukrainian civilians held ​by Russia as part of any peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv.

Shestun, who ⁠is diabetic, wrote in a letter seen by Reuters that he had stopped eating ​on March 30 and had refused water since April 7.

He said he was demanding the ​reinstatement of a visit by his children, which he said authorities had cancelled, to the penal colony where he is held in Tver region, northwest of Moscow.

He also demanded access to medical treatment after ​an incident in which he said prison staff had pressed his head to the ​floor with their feet for about 15 minutes and knocked out three of his teeth.

It was not ‌possible ⁠to independently verify the alleged incident. Reuters has requested comment from the Russian prison service.

"The federal prison system essentially leaves him no other option for defending his rights," Elena Filina, an exiled opposition politician and human rights campaigner, told Reuters.

Shestun was arrested in 2018 on ​corruption charges that he ​rejected as politically ⁠motivated.

A former member of the ruling United Russia party and head of the Serpukhov district, south of Moscow, Shestun became involved in ​a row with the powerful leader of the Moscow region.

In a ​case that ⁠attracted wide publicity, Shestun went public on YouTube, posting a covert recording of a meeting with a man he identified as a general of Russia's FSB security service.

The man was heard ⁠warning ​him he would be "steamrollered" and jailed if he refused ​to resign.

Shestun refused and was eventually arrested.

He was sentenced in 2020 to 15 years in prison, which rose to ​17 years with subsequent additional charges.

News.Az