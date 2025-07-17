Azerbaijan, Pakistan renew commitment to enhancing trade, regional connectivity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan and Azerbaijan reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of regional connectivity, trade, and investment, as Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli commenced his official visit to Islamabad on Wednesday.

On the first day of his visit, Bashirli met with Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and conveyed warm wishes from the Azerbaijani leadership, along with a commitment to extend all possible cooperation in the future, according to a press release, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

Welcoming the visiting dignitary, Abdul Aleem Khan described Pakistan’s longstanding friendship with Azerbaijan as a strategic asset. He recalled Azerbaijan’s steadfast support for Pakistan during its conflict with India and noted that Baku has always stood by Islamabad in times of need.

The minister stressed the importance of expanding bilateral engagement, particularly in the economic domain. He emphasized that boosting business-to-business links and regional trade corridors would lay the foundation for lasting collaboration.

“Pakistan offers a vast market of over 250 million people, and there is tremendous scope for bilateral economic engagement,” Khan said. Reflecting on his visit to Azerbaijan, he shared his appreciation for the cultural ties on display, noting how national flags of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan were being sold as souvenirs in Baku’s gift shops.

“The people of Pakistan have great affection for Azerbaijan,” he added, pointing out that during national events it is common to see Pakistani citizens waving Azerbaijani, Turkish, and Chinese flags—a sign of strong public goodwill.

In response, Deputy Minister Samad Bashirli expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s interest in strengthening investment and trade relations with Pakistan.

Both sides agreed to intensify economic cooperation, noting that the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, based in Islamabad, is already playing an active role in advancing bilateral business ties.

