Azerbaijan presents its cuisine at National Geographic Traveller Food Festival 2023 (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has presented its gastro-tourism potential at the National Geographic Traveller Food Festival 2023 held in London on July 15-16, News.az reports.

According to the Azerbaijan`s State Tourism Agency, the Azerbaijani stand featured the national culinary heritage, including the tea culture and national sweets of Azerbaijan. The visitors of the festival had the opportunity to taste national cuisine samples such as plov, gutab, kuku, as well as Azerbaijani wines.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Elin Suleymanov visited the Azerbaijani stand at the festival.

The National Geographic Traveller Food Festival 2023 on the theme “Taste the World”, which brought together world`s famous chefs, authors and experts, offered visitors a chance to try dishes and experiences from all around the world.

The event also featured masterclass theatres where visitors learned how to make some of the world’s most exciting dishes from scratch.

News.Az