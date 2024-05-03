Senate of Malaysian Parliament delegation visited Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 3, a visiting parliamentary delegation led by the President of the Senate of the Malaysian Parliament Datuk Mutang Tagal visited Azerbaijan's Fuzuli and Shusha cities.

The guests first visited Fuzuli city and familiarized themselves with the monument raised in memory of the first martyrs of Patriotic War, viewed the remnants of Fuzuli city.

Later, visiting the city of Shusha, the Malaysian parliamentarians viewed the photo exhibition "Heydar Aliyev and Karabakh" devoted to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

News.Az