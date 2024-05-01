UNESCO member countries’ permanent representatives informed about latest developments in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the permanent representatives of UNESCO member countries, as well as the heads of the National Commissions of Türkiye, Russia, the United Kingdom and Malta for UNESCO, who are on a visit to the country to attend the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

The meeting revolved around the issues related to cooperation within the UNESCO, as well as preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the current regional situation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov described the international projects implemented within the "Baku Process" initiated by Azerbaijan, as well as the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, as indicators of the importance and contribution the country attaches to cooperation between the cultural diversities.

The minister lauded the implementation of the above-mentioned projects in partnership with international partners, including UNESCO, as well as the active participation.

Shedding light on the ongoing work done to mobilize international efforts to address global climate change within Azerbaijan’s presidency of COP29, the minister underscored the significance of awareness-raising activities related to climate issues, as well as cooperation in this domain.

FM Bayramov provided insight into the normalization, peace and reconstruction processes in the region in the post-conflict period, as well as efforts to restore the cultural heritage destroyed during the past occupation. He informed the meeting participants about the foreign policy priorities of Azerbaijan, and outlined the country’s attitude towards a number of regional issues.

The meeting also centered around other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az