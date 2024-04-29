Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries explore future cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov has met with the visiting Yang Wanming, President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC).

During the meeting, the sides explored cooperation between the two institutions, simultaneously, contribution of existing cooperation to evolving bilateral and people-to-people relations.

Recalling the meetings of President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva with the CPAFFC leadership in the past years, Anar Alakbarov mentioned the memorandum signed between the two organizations to enhance Azerbaijan-China friendship and cooperation, and the implemented projects.

Describing the CPAFFC as a strategic partner of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Assistant to the President underscored that the marking of anniversary of both institutions, thus, the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries this year is of a symbolic meaning.

Emphasizing that the President of Azerbaijan attaches crucial importance to relations with China, Yang Wanming, CPAFFC President stressed that the upcoming meetings and discussions would give an additional impetus to bolstering relations between Azerbaijan and China.

The CPAFFC presented a congratulatory letter addressed to President of the Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva regarding the 20th anniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The parties deliberated areas aimed at expanding the scope of cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the CPAFFC. In addition to the relations based on a solid foundation at the state level, the two also highlighted the significance of enhancing relations and public diplomacy between the two nations. Yang Wanming underlined that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation would play an immense role in this area. The sides proposed organizing cultural days in Azerbaijan and China, holding various events in the cultural realm, as well as boosting reciprocal visits of the youth and representatives of new media, and intercity cooperation.

The meeting also centered around the COP29, scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan this year. Yang Wanming underscored that the People's Republic of China, including the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, are ready to provide necessary support and cooperation within the COP29.

The delegation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was invited to China to participate in the events marking the CPAFFC`s 70th anniversary.

Following the meeting, the guests familiarized themselves with the “Azerbaijani carpet - dance of loops”, “Mini Azerbaijan”, “Musical instruments: Unity and Diversity” and “Classic cars” exhibitions at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

News.Az