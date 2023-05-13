Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan produces 10.2 million tons of oil in Q1 2023

Azerbaijan produced 10.2 million tons of oil (including condensate) in January-April 2023, the country's Ministry of Energy told News.Az. 

Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli produced 6.2 million tons of total volume of oil production while Shah Deniz 1.5 million tons (condensate). SOCAR's oil output amounted to 2.5 million tons (including condensate).


