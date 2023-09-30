Azerbaijan publishes new list of military equipment and ammunition seized after anti-terror measures in Garabagh
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has published a new list of the military equipment, weapons and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror measures conducted in the country’s Garabagh region as of 18:00 on September 30, News.Az reports.
The list includes as follows:
WEAPONS
1. Small arms – 2585
2. Grenade launchers – 224
3. Cannons and howitzers – 53
4. Mortars – 63
5. Anti-tank weapons – 54
6. Air Defense weapons – 135
VEHICLES
1. Armored vehicles – 22
2. Auto vehicles – 174
3. Trailers – 21
4. Auxiliary vehicles – 9
COMBAT AMMUNITION
1. Rockets – 1685
2. Cannon and howitzer shells – 4956
3. Anti-aircraft cannon shells – 2627
4. Mortar shells – 12305
5. Grenades – 5419
6. Hand grenades – 3036
7. Bullets – 1976068
8. Other ammunition – 5751
DEVICES
1. Optical devices – 280
2. Other devices – 37
ACCOUTREMENTS
1. Individual accoutrements – 997
2. Various weapons accessories – 15
3. Other accoutrements – 2260