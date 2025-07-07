Azerbaijan Railways, Chinese companies enhancing partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation from Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) is on a working visit to China, News.Az reports via the company.

Today, ADY representatives held meetings with major Chinese transport and logistics companies.

During talks with China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Vice President Fang Feng and Zhuzhou Locomotive Plant Chairman Wang Qiaoling, ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov emphasized the importance of expanding the locomotive fleet to support safe and reliable cargo transport, especially given Azerbaijan’s growing role in international logistics, and also highlighted the need to deepen cooperation with CRRC.

The meetings discussed the implementation of an agreement signed in April 2025 for the purchase of seven new locomotives, training programs for ADY specialists, technical solutions, production capabilities, and experience exchange.

A meeting was also held with the head of the Lianyungang Port, Wang Gui Zhao, at which it was emphasized that the cooperation of the ADY with this port is of great importance for the development of transport links between the East and the West, especially within the Middle Corridor.

It was noted that cargo transportation volumes between China and Azerbaijan are on the rise. In 2024, 287 block trains arrived from China, and in the first half of this year alone, the number has already reached 199. By year-end, this figure is expected to surpass 400 trains. As a result, establishing regular rail service along the Lianyungang–Baku route is considered a key priority.

Besides, it was pointed out that the Baku International Sea Port has been officially integrated into ADY’s structure, enabling better coordination of port and rail operations and offering comprehensive logistics services. The port currently handles 15 million tons of cargo annually, including 150,000 TEU containers, with future plans to increase capacity to 25 million tons and 500,000 TEUs.

Wang Gui Zhao noted that Lianyungang Port exports goods not only from China but also from Japan and South Korea, which broadens the reach and significance of the route.

He expressed confidence that cooperation with ADY will strengthen transport links and enhance the competitiveness of the Lianyungang–Baku route across Eurasia.

In a meeting with President of China Railway Container Transport Corp. Ltd (CRCT) Yan Bin, Rustamov stressed the importance of CRCT joining the joint venture Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd., established by the railway administrations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia.

CRCT's participation in the joint venture will enhance the region's logistical connectivity, strengthen the position of companies along the Middle Corridor and improve the efficiency of the route.

The meeting also discussed prospects for increasing cargo transportation volumes along the Middle Corridor, expanding container transportation in the China-Azerbaijan-China direction, introducing digital solutions to optimize logistics, agreeing on an action plan to increase transportation in the second half of 2025, as well as integrating port and rail infrastructure.

The ADY delegation’s visit to China will continue until July 11.

News.Az