Azerbaijan ratifies air travel agreement with Rwanda

The Azerbaijani Parliament has ratified an agreement with Rwanda to establish direct air connections between the two countries.

The bill titled "On the Approval of the Agreement on Air Transport between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Rwanda" was submitted for discussion at today’s parliamentary plenary session, News.Az reports, citing Report.

After deliberations, the document was voted on and approved in a single reading, formally completing the ratification process.


