31 kg of drugs seized from smugglers from Iran to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani authorities have prevented the smuggling of 31 kilograms of narcotics into the country from Iran.

At around 11:00 p.m. on December 15, the Lankaran Border Detachment of the State Border Service (SBS) detected signs of an attempted border violation along the Azerbaijani-Iranian border, News.Az reports, citing the SBS.

The border post was immediately placed on high alert, and the area was fully secured.

Following a comprehensive border search and operational measures, two residents of Lankaran, identified as Gadir Shahbazov (born 1985) and Zamig Babayev (born 1986), were detained on suspicion of attempting to smuggle a total of 31 kilograms of narcotics into Azerbaijan.

Investigations and operational measures related to the case are ongoing.

