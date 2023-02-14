Azerbaijan records 16 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

16 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 21 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 828,251, with 818,007 recoveries and 10,099 deaths, while treatment of 145 others is underway.

A total of 7,507,868 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az