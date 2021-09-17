Azerbaijan records 1,770 more coronavirus cases in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,770 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

As many as 3,788 patients have recovered, and 24 others have died over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 468,943, with 427,493 recoveries and 6,251 deaths. Some 35,199 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

Over the past day, 12,781 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,715,715.

News.Az