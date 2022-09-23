Azerbaijan records 214 daily coronavirus caes

+ ↺ − 16 px

214 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 229 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

Some 2 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 820,513 with 809,210 recoveries and 9,873 deaths, while treatment of 1,401 others is underway.

A total of 7,231,342 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az