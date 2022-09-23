Azerbaijan records 214 daily coronavirus caes
214 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 229 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.
Some 2 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 820,513 with 809,210 recoveries and 9,873 deaths, while treatment of 1,401 others is underway.
A total of 7,231,342 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.