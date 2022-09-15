Azerbaijan records 256 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

256 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 395 patients have been recovered in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

Some 3 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 818,890 with 807,096 recoveries and 9,876 deaths, while treatment of 1,918 others is underway.

A total of 7,206,805 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

