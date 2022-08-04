Azerbaijan records 495 more coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 495 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 800,478, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

As many as 360 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 787,839. To date, some 9,755 patients have died from the coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 2,884.

So far, 7,058,973 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az