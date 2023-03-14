Azerbaijan records 63 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sixty-three new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 48 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

Three patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 829,011, with 818,638 recoveries and 10,147 deaths, while treatment of 226 others is underway.

A total of 7,543,617 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az