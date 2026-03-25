Fire erupts at Kuwait airport after drones hit fuel tank - VIDEO

According to preliminary information cited by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the incident caused only “limited” damage and resulted in no casualties, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Firefighters were deployed to the scene and were working to contain and extinguish the blaze, agency spokesman Abdullah Al-Rajhi said.

Drone STRIKES fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport — Reuters pic.twitter.com/IMA8TntHTx — RT (@RT_com) March 25, 2026

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB that they had launched missiles and drones at military bases hosting US forces in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain as well as targets in Israel.

The Kuwait National Guard said in a statement that its forces intercepted six drones early Wednesday, and the army said air defenses were “responding to hostile missile and drone attacks.”

In Bahrain, the interior ministry said air raid sirens were activated, while Jordan’s public security directorate reported shrapnel fell near the capital Amman, resulting in no casualties or damage.

Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted at least four drones in the Kingdom’s east.

In Israel, the military said air defenses responded to Iranian missiles that triggered warning sirens across much of the country’s central region.