Iran's IRGC fires missiles at Israel, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) announced that they had launched missile strikes targeting Israel as well as military bases hosting US forces in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain, according to Iranian state television on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Guards said that “targets in the heart of the occupied territories,” referring to Israel, along with US military installations across the region, were hit using precision-guided missile systems powered by both liquid and solid fuel, as well as attack drones.