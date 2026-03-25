US offers 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran

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The Trump administration offered a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, a person briefed on the contours of the proposal said late Tuesday, even as the US military prepared to call up at least 1,000 more troops to supplement some 50,000 troops already in the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The plan was submitted to Iran by intermediaries from Pakistan, who have offered to host renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

News.Az