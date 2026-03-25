SpaceX eyes IPO filing, may seek over $75B

SpaceX is preparing to file its initial public offering prospectus with regulators as early as later this week or next week, according to a person with direct knowledge of the plans, News.Az reports, citing The Information.

Advisers involved in the process expect the company could aim to raise more than $75 billion through the IPO, the report said.

The portion allocated to individual investors may exceed 20%, though the final percentage has not yet been determined, according to the source.