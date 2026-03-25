Yandex metrika counter

SpaceX eyes IPO filing, may seek over $75B

  • Economics
  • Share
SpaceX eyes IPO filing, may seek over $75B
Source: Bloomberg

SpaceX is preparing to file its initial public offering prospectus with regulators as early as later this week or next week, according to a person with direct knowledge of the plans, News.Az reports, citing The Information.

Advisers involved in the process expect the company could aim to raise more than $75 billion through the IPO, the report said.

The portion allocated to individual investors may exceed 20%, though the final percentage has not yet been determined, according to the source.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      