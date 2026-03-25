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Hezbollah claims it intercepted Israeli fighter jet over Lebanon

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Hezbollah claims it intercepted Israeli fighter jet over Lebanon
Source: IDF

Hezbollah said it intercepted an Israeli fighter jet in southern Lebanon during what it described as a potential attack late the previous evening, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a statement, the group said the aircraft was forced to turn back after being targeted with surface-to-air missiles.

There has been no immediate response or confirmation from Israel.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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