Hezbollah claims it intercepted Israeli fighter jet over Lebanon
- 25 Mar 2026 10:26
- 25 Mar 2026 10:37
- 1052828
- Middle East
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Source: IDF
Hezbollah said it intercepted an Israeli fighter jet in southern Lebanon during what it described as a potential attack late the previous evening, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
In a statement, the group said the aircraft was forced to turn back after being targeted with surface-to-air missiles.
There has been no immediate response or confirmation from Israel.
By Nijat Babayev