Azerbaijan records nearly 100 coronavirus cases in a day

92 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 143 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Saturday.

Two persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 821,532, with 810,730 recoveries and 9,919 deaths, while treatment of 883 others is underway.

A total of 7,252,623 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az