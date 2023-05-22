Azerbaijan registers 3 COVID-19 cases in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 831,735, with 821,386 recoveries and 10,272 deaths, while treatment of 77 others is underway.

A total of 7,612,419 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az