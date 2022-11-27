Azerbaijan registers 39 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has reported 39 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Sunday.

The overall tally of infected people climbed to 824,232 across the country after adding the fresh cases.

A total of 9,976 people died of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, with no more deaths over the last 24 hours.

The country currently has 280 active cases, while 813,976 others have recovered.

To date, 7,370,771 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az