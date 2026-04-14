Hungary’s incoming leader pledges to unlock frozen EU funds after election win

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Hungary’s opposition leader Peter Magyar has said securing the release of frozen European Union funds will be a “top priority” after his party’s decisive election victory.

In a statement on Tuesday, Magyar said he had spoken with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and that both sides agreed on the urgency of unlocking the funds, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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He stressed that the suspended resources are intended to benefit Hungarian citizens, public institutions and businesses, adding that his incoming government would take the necessary political steps to facilitate access.

The call follows Hungary’s parliamentary election on 12 April, in which Magyar’s Tisza Party secured a supermajority, paving the way for a change in government.

According to the statement, von der Leyen signalled the Commission’s readiness to work closely with the new administration to deliver results within a tight timeframe.

A significant portion of European Union cohesion and recovery funds allocated to Hungary has been withheld in recent years over rule of law concerns raised by Brussels.

The dispute has been a central issue in Hungary’s domestic politics and featured prominently during the election campaign, with the incoming leadership now under pressure to resolve the standoff and restore funding flows.

News.Az