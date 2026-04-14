OpenAI takes over Hiro, an AI finance start-up

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OpenAI has expanded its acquisition portfolio by purchasing the US-based AI personal finance fintech company Hiro, though the financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Founded by co-CEOs Ethan Bloch and Rushabh Doshi in 2024, Hiro introduced its AI-powered tool around five months ago, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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The solution integrates data from users' financial products, such as credit cards and savings accounts, and then acts as a personal assistant to provide tailored financial recommendations and answer queries.

The start-up has been backed by the likes of Ribbit, General Catalyst, Restive, and various angels, raising $6.3 million in seed funding last year, according to Bloomberg.

Ethan Bloch, a serial entrepreneur known for founding neobank Digit (sold for $213 million in 2021), took to LinkedIn to announce his latest sale.

Reflecting on the firm's journey, Bloch writes: "We started Hiro with the vision of building an AI personal CFO, and we worked relentlessly to make it real. Since then, we've helped clients plan for and manage more than $1 billion in assets, and we're incredibly proud of what we’ve built and learned along the way."

"As Rushabh Doshi and I got to know the team at OpenAI, it became clear that joining forces would give us the opportunity to pursue that vision at a much larger scale", continues Bloch. "For decades, personalised financial guidance has been too expensive, too generic, or too hard to access. ChatGPT is finally changing that."

Bloch, who acknowledges that "the Hiro journey is ending sooner than any of us expected", confirms that the company is "no longer accepting new signups", with the Hiro product set to stop functioning on 20 April 2026. Users have until 13 May 2026 to export their data, after which all information will be deleted from Hiro's servers.

The deal comes after a string of 15 acquisitions made by OpenAI, the world's most valuable company, over the past year, including that of investment fintech Roi around six months ago.

News.Az