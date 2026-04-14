Iran expresses gratitude to Azerbaijanis for solidarity

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Iran has expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani people for their support during the recent US–Israeli strikes on the country.

“The unprecedented solidarity shown by Muslim nations and conscientious, justice-seeking people across the region and around the world in support of the Iranian nation’s resistance to US–Israeli aggression is deeply appreciated,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on X, News.Az reports.

“Iranians will remember the presence of millions of demonstrators who took to the streets and public squares across the globe, particularly in Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, Türkiye, Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Palestine and several African countries, as well as in Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Mexico, Cuba, Japan, France, the UK, Brazil, and even within the United States itself, expressing their solidarity and support for Iran’s defence against the US–Israeli war on the country and its civilisation,” the official stressed.

News.Az