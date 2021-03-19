Azerbaijan registers 879 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 879 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

As many as 334 patients have recovered, and 11 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 244,303, with 232,228 recoveries and 3,325 deaths. The number of active cases in the country stands at 8,750.

Over the past day, 9,776 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,756,457.

News.Az