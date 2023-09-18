Azerbaijan reiterates call on Armenia to hand over accurate landmine maps, provide info about fate of missing persons

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia should hand over accurate landmine maps and provide information about the fate of missing persons to Azerbaijan, Ali Naghiyev, Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens, said on Monday.

Naghiyev made the remarks while speaking at an international conference on the theme “Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons” held in Baku, News.Az reports.

The official emphasized that the search and identification of the remains of missing persons on both sides will serve to eliminate the protracted humanitarian crisis.

"We are ready for full cooperation in this direction. However, despite the fact that over the past period, we hoped for a constructive position for Armenia in this area, our expectations were not fully met. Using the opportunities created by this conference, I invite Yerevan to closer cooperation in issues related to prisoners and hostages," Naghiyev added.

News.Az