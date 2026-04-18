At least one dead after car ploughs into crowd in Melbourne

At least one dead after car ploughs into crowd in Melbourne

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A car ploughed into a group of pedestrians outside Melbourne Showgrounds on Saturday evening, killing at least one person, Victoria Police of Australia said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

“It is believed a grey Toyota mounted a kerb on Langs Road and struck two pedestrians just before 5 p.m.,” a press release by Victoria Police said.

“Sadly, one of the pedestrians who is yet to be formally identified died at the scene,” it said.

“The second pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries,” it added.

News.Az