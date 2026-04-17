Kyiv says Russia preparing frequent large-scale attacks

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Ukrainian intelligence suggests Russia is preparing to carry out frequent large-scale attacks against Ukraine, potentially up to seven times per month, according to Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Speaking at an Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) discussion, Sybiha said intelligence assessments indicate an escalation in the scale and frequency of aerial assaults, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He explained that a large-scale attack in the current context involves at least 400 drones combined with no fewer than 20 missiles, reflecting the intensity of recent strikes.

Sybiha warned that such operations could become more regular in the near future, based on Ukrainian intelligence estimates.

The Ukrainian foreign minister also said the country’s air defense systems are currently intercepting up to 90% of incoming aerial targets during attacks.

The remarks highlight continued pressure on Ukraine’s air defense capabilities amid sustained Russian drone and missile strikes, as the war enters a prolonged and increasingly high-intensity phase.

News.Az