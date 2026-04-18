Iran's Qalibaf rejects Trump claims on Hormuz

“The US president made seven claims in the span of one hour, all seven of which are false,” Qalibaf wrote in a post on X on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Earlier, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that Iran had “agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again”. He also claimed that the United States’ “naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete”. Trump added that ceasefire negotiations “should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated”.

Qalibaf, however, said that “if the blockade continues, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open”.

He also underlined that passage through the strait would take place based on a “designated route” and with “Iran’s authorisation”.

“Whether the strait remains open or closed, and the rules governing it, will be determined on the battlefield, not on social media,” he added.

Qalibaf said that reliance on what he described as “lies” had not enabled the US to prevail during what he called the aggression, referring to repeated claims by Washington during the attacks that it had inflicted irreversible damage on Iran’s defensive and retaliatory infrastructure.

The Iranian official added that, while such a campaign of disinformation had not benefited Washington during the conflict, it would “certainly” not be of use during negotiations either.

“Media warfare and the engineering of public opinion are a major part of war, but the Iranian nation will not be swayed by such tactics. For accurate and reliable information on the negotiations, refer to the recent interview with the Foreign Ministry spokesperson.”

Also on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei underlined Iran’s insistence on a 10-point proposal it had put forward prior to Trump’s April 7 announcement.

He listed provisions including a definitive end to any acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic, the lifting of sanctions, and the receipt of compensation as integral parts of the country’s demands.