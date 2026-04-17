Myanmar frees former president Win Myint

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Myanmar’s military-backed authorities have granted an amnesty that includes the release of former president Win Myint and a reduction in the prison sentence of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, according to her lawyer and state media.

The decision comes as part of a broader pardon covering more than 4,300 prisoners, announced under a new presidential amnesty, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Former state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, 80, had been serving a 27-year sentence on multiple charges including corruption, incitement, and election-related offences, which her supporters have described as politically motivated.

Her sentence has now been reduced by one-sixth, though it remains unclear whether she will be allowed to serve the remainder under house arrest or other conditions.

Former president Win Myint, an ally of Suu Kyi who served from 2018 until the 2021 military coup, was also among those granted a pardon, according to state broadcaster MRTV.

The amnesty follows years of political upheaval since the 2021 military coup, which removed Myanmar’s elected government and triggered a prolonged civil conflict.

The military leadership, headed by Min Aung Hlaing, has previously issued similar prisoner releases during national holidays.

Critics and Western governments have repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of the current political process, arguing that opposition voices remain heavily restricted.

Suu Kyi has not been seen publicly since her trials concluded, and her exact whereabouts remain unknown. The latest developments add further uncertainty to Myanmar’s already complex political landscape.







News.Az