Azerbaijan presents photos of fragments of Armenian-fired ballistic missile in direction of Mingachevir

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry yesterday reported that a ballistic missile fired from the 9K72 Elbrus operational-tactical missile system from the territory of Armenia in the direction of Mingachevir was detected and destroyed by Azerbaijan's Air Defense Systems.

The ministry presents photos of fragments of the rocket after being shot down.

