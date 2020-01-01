News.az
Mingachevir
Tag:
Mingachevir
Inauguration ceremony of "8 November" Power Plant held in Mingachevir
24 Jun 2025-11:26
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake jolts Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir
26 Nov 2024-11:50
Commission on Rational Use of Water Resources meets in Mingachevir, Azerbaijan
27 May 2024-19:42
Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of Barda highway following presidential decree
08 Jul 2022-16:52
Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan’s Ganja, Mingachevir cities come under Armenian missile attacks
17 Oct 2020-01:40
Military attachés, reps of diplomat corps and int’l organizations to visit Azerbaijan’s Ganja, Mingachevir
12 Oct 2020-09:36
Armenia again fires missiles at Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir (PHOTO)
11 Oct 2020-08:27
Azerbaijan presents photos of fragments of Armenian-fired ballistic missile in direction of Mingachevir
10 Oct 2020-11:10
Armenian-launched missile landed clise to energy block in Azerbaijan's Mingachevir
05 Oct 2020-09:08
Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijan's Mingachevir, Terter
04 Oct 2020-22:57
