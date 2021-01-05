Azerbaijan rendering financial assistance to citizens affected by Armenian aggression

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new stage has begun in the process of implementing the presidential orders, dated 6 November and 14 December 2020, on the elimination of damage caused to the civilian population, state property, including infrastructure facilities, as well as business entities as a result of the aggression of the Armenian armed forces that started on 27 September 2020 against Azerbaijan, the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

The execution of the presidential order, dated 14 December 2020, on the provision of primary material assistance to affected citizens has already begun.

News.Az