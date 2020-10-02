Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan reports 149 more COVID-19 recoveries

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Azerbaijan reports 149 more COVID-19 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 144 new COVID-19 cases, 149 patients have recovered and one patient has died, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on Friday. 

Up until now, 40,453 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 38,217 of them have recovered, and 594 people have died. Currently, 1,642 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,248 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,126,538 tests have been conducted so far.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      