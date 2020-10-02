Azerbaijan reports 149 more COVID-19 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 144 new COVID-19 cases, 149 patients have recovered and one patient has died, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on Friday.

Up until now, 40,453 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 38,217 of them have recovered, and 594 people have died. Currently, 1,642 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,248 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,126,538 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az